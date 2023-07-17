74°
High school football player in Mississippi suffers serious neck injury

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 November 05, 2018 1:13 PM November 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WMC5

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Delta high school football player has been seriously injured in a game.

Greenville High School Coach Sherrod Gideon tells WLBT-TV that Jeremiah Williams was injured Friday night while trying to make a tackle in a game in Greenville against Madison Central High School.

Williams is listed as a junior defensive back on the Greenville roster.

Gideon says Williams fractured two vertebrae in his neck. The coach says Williams received CPR on the field before he was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he remains hospitalized Saturday and is on a ventilator.

The remainder of the game was canceled.

