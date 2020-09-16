High school football player hospitalized after collapsing at practice Tuesday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A student-athlete at Denham Springs High School was airlifted from campus after an incident at football practice Tuesday afternoon.

The school system released few details surrounding the incident but confirmed the player was still in the hospital Wednesday.

A Facebook post suggested he collapsed near the end of practice Tuesday. Photos shared on social media appeared to showed a helicopter landing near the field to move the teen to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.

His family said on social media Wednesday that he was moved to Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

No other details surrounding the incident were immediately available.