High school athletes in Baton Rouge return to practice

2 hours 40 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2020 Jun 9, 2020 June 09, 2020 10:52 AM June 09, 2020
BATON ROUGE - After months of what sometimes felt like house arrest, June 8 marked the much-anticipated date that student athletes across the capital city could get back to games they love. 

But with newly implemented anti-coronavirus precautions as Louisiana moves through Phase 2 of its gradual reopening process, practice will be different.

For starters, when coaches and student-athletes arrive at their practice location, their temperatures will be checked.

In addition to this, during practice, social distancing and other health safety requirements will be carried out. For example, group sizes cannot exceed 25 (including adults), even when group activities are held outside.  

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) and NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) have provided school athletic heads with health and safety guidelines to take into consideration as each institution reopens practice in the safest way possible. 

