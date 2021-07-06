77°
High-ranking state official on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - The executive director of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners was placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation.
An attorney for the board said Fabian P. Blache III will remain on leave until that investigation is complete. A special board meeting was held Tuesday where it discussed a Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint.
No other details surrounding the allegations were immediately available.
