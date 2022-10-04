High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night.

State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.

The sheriff's office said Gaughf was stopped just after midnight on Airline Highway in Duplessis after he crossed the fog line. He was caught with a .15 BAC, nearly double the legal driving limit.

Gaughf was placed on leave indefinitely pending an internal investigation. The department said it was his first DWI offense.