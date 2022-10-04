64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

5 hours 11 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, October 03 2022 Oct 3, 2022 October 03, 2022 7:01 PM October 03, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night.

State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.

The sheriff's office said Gaughf was stopped just after midnight on Airline Highway in Duplessis after he crossed the fog line. He was caught with a .15 BAC, nearly double the legal driving limit. 

Trending News

Gaughf was placed on leave indefinitely pending an internal investigation. The department said it was his first DWI offense.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days