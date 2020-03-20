High profile attorney says "my bad" after sending blunt email to staff regarding COVID-19 precautions

BATON ROUGE - Injury attorney, Gorden McKernan is known throughout the Baton Rouge area for his memorable commercials, but this week an email that was sent to his staff was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

According to The Advocate, the message warned employees not to meet with anyone from Orleans or Jefferson parishes and to refrain from even letting them step foot into the office due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

McKernan explained that while the email may seem 'harsh,' he only sent it in hopes of ensuring the health and safety of his employees.

He told The Advocate, "Under stress I sent that out. It doesn't make me look very compassionate. It was probably too harsh. That's my bad."

The email says: "Folks, do not meet with anyone from new orleans or jefferson. Don't let them in the office. If you meet with someone from orleans or Jefferson, whether in the office or outside of the office, at a minimum, you will be sent home for two weeks.

"Please follow my advice. I don't want to have to send you home, or even worse, terminate you."

McKernan explained that days before sending the rather blunt email to his staff he'd heard that about a dozen of his employees who were in New Orleans had to be placed under quarantine.

After that, a screening policy was implemented at his Baton Rouge office; during the screening people were asked if they were exhibiting any symptoms associated with coronavirus or if they'd recently been to Orleans or Jefferson parishes.

That policy was in place Tuesday morning when a lawyer from New Orleans came to the office for a deposition, and one of McKernan's employees — a fellow lawyer who was trying to be hospitable — escorted the visiting lawyer to a conference room after McKernan's front desk coordinator had stopped the visitor.

McKernan said this incident prompted his email.

The employee who let the New Orleans lawyer into the office remains in quarantine but has not shown any coronavirus symptoms.

McKernan explained that he enjoys traveling to the Orleans and Jefferson areas and that he's keeping residents in that area in his prayers.

"My heart aches for this community and this nation," McKernan said.