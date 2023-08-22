High-profile attorney calls for federal civil rights charges for officers in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. - Renowned attorney Ben Crump is calling for federal civil rights charges against the officers involved in the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in police custody after he was beaten and tased.

Crump, who has worked on several high-profile civil rights cases across the U.S., is planning to have a news conference alongside Greene's family in north Louisiana on Tuesday to discuss the case, according to KTVE.

Last year, a grand jury in Union Parish charged five officers who were there during Greene's arrest: four state troopers and a Union Parish sheriff's deputy. It came after police video of the beating leaked and following years of reports from the WBRZ Investigative Unit which shined a light on the case and the ensuing cover-up at Louisiana State Police.

In July, a judge dropped obstruction charges against two of those officers, removing them from the state's criminal case. A federal investigation to determine whether all of the officers will face more criminal charges has been going on for years.

Greene's family said they were initially told that he died because of a car accident after a pursuit. But the leaked body camera video showed that Greene was still conscious and was apologizing to officers as he was dragged out of the vehicle.