Latest Weather Blog
High school football season kicking off - List of jamborees here
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
Capitol vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m. at SU’s Mumford Stadium
Northeast vs. Broadmoor at SU’s Mumford Stadium
McKinley vs. Woodlawn at SU’s Mumford Stadium
Jefferson Rise vs. Ascension Christian, 6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist vs. Brusly, 7:30 p.m. at Parkview Baptist
Pearl River vs. Episcopal, 6 p.m. at Episcopal
St. Michael vs. Ascension Catholic, 9 p.m. at Episcopal
Varnado vs. Springfield, 6 p.m. at Springfield
Central vs. East Ascension, 7 p.m. at EAHS’ Spartan Stadium
Hammond vs. Live Oak, 7 p.m. at Live Oak High School
Prairieville vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m. at Dutchtown
Trending News
Port Allen vs. Plaquemine, 7 p.m. at Plaquemine High
Loranger vs. Ponchatoula High School, 8 p.m., at Loranger
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Tara vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m. at SU’s Mumford Stadium
Scotlandville vs. Belaire at SU’s Mumford Stadium
Liberty vs. Istrouma at SU’s Mumford Stadium
Abramson vs. East Iberville, 6 p.m. at East Iberville
The Dunham School vs. University, 6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist
Madison Prep vs. Catholic, 7:30 p.m. at Parkview Baptist
Donaldsonville vs. White Castle, 6 p.m. at White Castle
Morgan City vs. Centreville, 6 p.m., at Morgan City
St. Edmund vs. Catholic PC, 6 p.m. at St. Edmund
Albany vs. St. Helena, 6:30 p.m. at Baker High School
Livonia vs. Baker, 8 p.m. at Baker High School
Livingston Collegiate vs. Sarah Reed, 7 p.m. at Joe Brown Stadium
West Feliciana vs. Zachary, 7 p.m. at Zachary
Assumption vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m. at St. Amant
Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. James, 7 p.m. at St. James
St. Amant vs. Assumption, 7 p.m. at St. Amant
Denham Springs vs. Walker, 7:15 p.m. at Walker
White Castle vs. Donaldsonville, 7:15 p.m. at White Castle
Hanson Memorial vs. West Jefferson, 7:15 p.m. at Hanson Memorial
Southern Lab vs. Amite, 7:45 p.m. at Amite High
Westminster vs Ascension Episcopal, 8 p.m. at Westminster
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish school football teams eat breakfast together ahead of jamboree games
-
2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
-
Varsity Sports to host Run/Walk cancer fundraiser today to raise money for...
-
LSU won't change football pregame to accommodate Landry request that players stand...
-
2une In Previews: Showdown On The Bluff