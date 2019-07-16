HIGH-ENERGY HEIST: Deputies seeking thieves who stole more than 30 cases of Red Bull

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement is looking for a pair of criminal masterminds who stocked up on about $500 worth of Red Bull energy drinks.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the heist happened at an Albertsons along Airline Highway around 9:30 Monday morning.

One man was seen waltzing out of the store with 31 cases in total, 16 12-packs and 15 four-packs. Investigators say he also took a dress off a clothing rack and used it to cover up his cache of energizing goods.

Once outside, he loaded the drinks into a black Lexus sedan, license plate WOD209, and hopped in the backseat. Deputies say the car is also reported stolen.

The vehicle was last seen driving on Highland Road toward I-10, but investigators were unable to get a look at the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.