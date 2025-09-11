80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Higgins, Democrats get into row at congressional hearing over Washington control

3 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 5:16 PM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON — Rep. Clay Higgins and Democratic members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee had a row Thursday during a debate over a bill that would expand the federal government's power over Washington, D.C.

At one point in the hearing, Rep. Maxell Frost of Florida accused Higgins and other Republicans of being "lapdogs" for President Donald Trump, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico questioned whether the GOP was pushing the bill on the president's behalf. Higgins called Stansbury "elitist" and said her remarks cast Democrats in a negative light.

Trending News

See the exchange here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days