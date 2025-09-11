Higgins, Democrats get into row at congressional hearing over Washington control

WASHINGTON — Rep. Clay Higgins and Democratic members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee had a row Thursday during a debate over a bill that would expand the federal government's power over Washington, D.C.

At one point in the hearing, Rep. Maxell Frost of Florida accused Higgins and other Republicans of being "lapdogs" for President Donald Trump, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico questioned whether the GOP was pushing the bill on the president's behalf. Higgins called Stansbury "elitist" and said her remarks cast Democrats in a negative light.

See the exchange here.