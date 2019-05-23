Hidden Valley Ranch launches summer clothing, accessories line

SANTA BARBARA - A company known for its ranch dressing has launched a new line of summer clothing and accessories.

The Hidden Valley Ranch summer line includes pool floats, a swimsuit that reads "I put ranch on my ranch," towels and more.

Score the hottest summer look with our new Ranch merch, available now! #HVRlove ???? Click to shop! — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) May 21, 2019

Prices range from $15 to $50. Click here for more information.