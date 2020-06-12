Hickory Club Championship Coming to Baton Rouge

Nowadays everyone is obsessed with retro. But there's retro and there's the Hickory Club Championship. It will be played Thursday and Friday at City Park golf course in Baton Rouge. There's just one catch. The tournament is based upon equipment and rules from the 19th century. That means wood shafted clubs, low grade balls, and a wardrobe straight from the closets of St. Andrews.