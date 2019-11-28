Latest Weather Blog
Hibernating pet tarantulas stolen from crawlspace of house
AUSTELL, GA - A metro Atlanta man told police a spider thief snuck into a crawlspace under his home and stole five of his 18 pet tarantulas.
Austell police say they've issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of possessing the arachnids.
Dwayne Melton says the spiders live beneath his Austell home in individual containers, where they hibernate during the winter until spring arrives.
Melton said he didn't know his spiders were missing until he got a phone call from Animart Pets in Austell, where employees said someone had just sold five tarantulas to the business. Melton then identified the spiders as his and police began investigating.
It wasn't immediately known when the theft happened, and details about the suspect weren't available.
IMAGE: WSB-TV
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Revenge not the focus for LSU as Aggies come to town
-
Expect extra police patrols on BR interstate system Sunday
-
Marine, scout leader center of large child porn case in Livingston Parish
-
Incredible video shows train plowing into stalled semi truck in Iberville Parish
-
Volunteers work tirelessly to provide charitable Thanksgiving feast