89°
Latest Weather Blog
Heroin-fentanyl mixture seized in months-long drug investigation
GONZALES - Two people were arrested at the end of a multi-month drug investigation.
The Gonzales Police Department announced the arrests of Alexandro Price, 43, and Randall Hodges, 44, for various drug charges, including distribution, at the culmination of an investigation that began in spring of 2024.
Trending News
During the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized 18.5 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 41.5 grams of crystal meth, and 22.5 grams of marijuana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Economic impact of Super Bowl in New Orleans
-
Junior at Alabama high school dies after receiving brain injury during football...
-
Man arrested for murder, allegedly offered woman $2K not to call police
-
Zachary community supports family who lost home in fire
-
Parents outraged after teacher attacks their 13-year-old daughter in St. Helena Parish