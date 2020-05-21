Latest Weather Blog
Heroin, cash & THC butter among items seized in Gardere-area drug bust
BATON ROUGE- Deputies seized several illegal drugs and arrested two alleged distributors Thursday after a weeks-long investigation.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office announced the arrests of 32-year-old Ladrell Womack, also known as 'Cartel Dell,' and 41-year-old Omeka Dalcourt-Johnson.
The sheriff's office says it seized drugs including heroin, Fentanyl, marijuana and THC butter from a residence in the Gardere Lane area. Both suspects were booked on a slew of drug charges.
The items seized include:
• 3.3 ounces Fentanyl (street value $10,000)
• 1020 dosage units of pressed Fentanyl pills (street value $5,000)
• 1 gram of Heroin
• 3 pounds of Marijuana (street value $6,000)
• 5 pounds of THC Butter
• 8 pounds of Marijuana Edibles (street value $1,000)
• 4.9 ounces of Promethazine Syrup
• $19,886 (pending seizure)
Louisiana State Police, BRPD and Baton Rouge DEA task force agents assisted with the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
East Baton Rouge looks ahead to unusual fall semester
-
Some heart, stroke patients not seeking care due to fear of COVID-19
-
EBR Parish Coroner: No COVID-19 deaths reported within the last 24 hours
-
Chief talks about 'most dangerous guns' found during recent park arrests
Sports Video
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada