Heroin, cash & THC butter among items seized in Gardere-area drug bust

BATON ROUGE- Deputies seized several illegal drugs and arrested two alleged distributors Thursday after a weeks-long investigation.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office announced the arrests of 32-year-old Ladrell Womack, also known as 'Cartel Dell,' and 41-year-old Omeka Dalcourt-Johnson.

The sheriff's office says it seized drugs including heroin, Fentanyl, marijuana and THC butter from a residence in the Gardere Lane area. Both suspects were booked on a slew of drug charges.

The items seized include:

• 3.3 ounces Fentanyl (street value $10,000)

• 1020 dosage units of pressed Fentanyl pills (street value $5,000)

• 1 gram of Heroin

• 3 pounds of Marijuana (street value $6,000)

• 5 pounds of THC Butter

• 8 pounds of Marijuana Edibles (street value $1,000)

• 4.9 ounces of Promethazine Syrup

• $19,886 (pending seizure)

Louisiana State Police, BRPD and Baton Rouge DEA task force agents assisted with the investigation.