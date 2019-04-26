'Hero' girl kept baby brother alive after parents' apparent murder-suicide

Photo: ABC7

LOS ANGELES - Officials say a little girl kept her baby brother alive after the apparent murder-suicide of their parents.

Police found the two young children unharmed inside their home in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles April 14. The bodies of their parents were discovered in the upstairs bedroom.

Detectives believe the 46-year-old man shot his 38-year-old wife while she lay in bed then turned the gun on himself three days earlier with their two small children also inside the home. Police later entered the residence in response to a radio call about an "assault with a deadly weapon shots fired."

It was unclear who made the initial 911 call.

"Our little angel was able to keep herself and her brother alive," Los Angeles Police Capt. Maureen Ryan said at a press conference. "The baby is a miracle baby and the little girl is a hero. She's an absolute hero."

The two children were taken to a hospital for observation. They are now in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services of Los Angeles County and both are said to be doing well.

Officials did not identify the parents or the children since the investigation is active.