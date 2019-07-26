'Here's your cuffs': Woman taunts police after escaping handcuffs in back of squad car

BATON ROUGE - Police had a run-in with a woman who clearly knew her way around a pair of handcuffs after responding to a disturbance in a Baton Rouge neighborhood early Friday morning.

The 911 call was made around 3 a.m. from a home on Pocahontas Avenue. When the officer knocked, a woman identified as 24-year-old Eurefa Williams answered the door.

Williams was reportedly far from receptive, telling police "F*** y'all. We don't need y'all. I did not call," according to an affidavit. As she slammed the door in the officer's face, records say a second woman could be heard inside calling for help.

After Williams slammed the door in the officer's face again, he allegedly heard a struggle inside. The officer then made a forced entry and separated the two before taking Williams into custody.

As Williams was being transported in the back of the police unit, officers say she escaped her handcuffs, slammed them against the vehicle's caged partition and proclaimed, "Here's your cuffs."

Once they arrived at the police station, she was cuffed again and placed in shackles. She was then booked for interference with a police investigation and simple escape.