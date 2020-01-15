Latest Weather Blog
Here's how to watch WBRZ live postgame coverage immediately after the game
CLICK HERE TO STREAM BROADCASTS LIVE
CLICK HERE for WBRZ Championship coverage stories
WBRZ News 2 coverage of the National Championship will begin with News 2 at 10:00 and continue overnight. WBRZ will feature live reports from the Superdome, the postgame news conference and reports from the French Quarter and Baton Rouge parties.
Here is how to watch WBRZ:
WBRZ 2.1 - The station where viewers see News 2 newscasts and ABC programming; Found with an antenna on 2.1 and on all area cable and satellite systems
WBRZ + - 24-hour news channel with breaking news, WBRZ 2une-In from 7 a.m. to nine a.m. weekdays and WBRZ News 2 at 6:30 and 10:30 weeknights along with weather reports
WATCH 24/7 news channel coverage on Cox cable channels 11 or 1011, Eatel channel 2, streaming live on WBRZ.com HERE
With an antenna on 2.2
Roku
WBRZ live news and weather channels streaming all day; Find it HERE
A live video feed will be available through WBRZ smartphone news apps.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bayou Apparel printed about 10,000 t-shirts for National Championship
-
NOLA Councilman hoping to ban plastic bag toss
-
'He elevates Louisiana;' Lafourche Parish celebrating Coach O's title win
-
Here's how you can get a picture with LSU's championship trophy
-
LSU fans search Baton Rouge for newspapers commemorating national title