Here's how to watch WBRZ live postgame coverage immediately after the game

WBRZ News 2 coverage of the National Championship will begin with News 2 at 10:00 and continue overnight. WBRZ will feature live reports from the Superdome, the postgame news conference and reports from the French Quarter and Baton Rouge parties.

Here is how to watch WBRZ:

WBRZ 2.1 - The station where viewers see News 2 newscasts and ABC programming; Found with an antenna on 2.1 and on all area cable and satellite systems

WBRZ + - 24-hour news channel with breaking news, WBRZ 2une-In from 7 a.m. to nine a.m. weekdays and WBRZ News 2 at 6:30 and 10:30 weeknights along with weather reports

WATCH 24/7 news channel coverage on Cox cable channels 11 or 1011, Eatel channel 2, streaming live on WBRZ.com HERE

With an antenna on 2.2

Roku

WBRZ live news and weather channels streaming all day; Find it HERE

A live video feed will be available through WBRZ smartphone news apps.