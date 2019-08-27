Here's how much you'll be paying for beers at Tiger Stadium during LSU football games

BATON ROUGE - Saturday will mark the first home game in which Tiger Stadium will sell alcohol at a majority of its concession stands, and we finally know just how much we'll be paying.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson confirmed Monday that fans will be paying $8 for 16 oz. domestic beers and $9 for 16 oz. premium selections. Each person will be limited to two beers per transaction.

Depending on the size of the concession stand, fans will find varying selections throughout the stadium. The athletics department also says it will monitor fans' preferences and potentially introduce new selections as the season unfolds.

Most concession stands inside the stadium will sell a variety of domestic and imported beer, as well as red and white wines, through the end of the game's third quarter. Stands nearest to the student section will not sell beer and wine.

All drinks must be served in a cup, a valid ID must be supplied, and no more than two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction, per SEC rules.

You can find more information on the beverage policy and code of conduct by clicking here.