Here comes the pain: WWE's Smackdown Live comes to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Calling all wrestling fans. WWE Smackdown Live is coming to Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

The star-studded event will begin at the Raising Cane's River Center at 6:45 p.m. Guests are sure to enjoy the continuation of the legendary King of the Ring Tournament.

See The New Day vs. Randy Orton with Daniel Bryan and Rowan. Roman Reigns will also be taking on Samoa Joe in another main event matchup.

Fans will also see Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Elias, and more.

Tickets are on sale for as low as $20. Click here to get yours.