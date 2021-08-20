Henri expected to impact New England this weekend

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday, then begin making a track to the north towards the northeast U.S.

Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island, NY and bring significant impacts across most of southern New England.

The most concerning threats will likely be flooding rains and storm surge, as Henri is expected to slow down on approach to land. This will create a prolonged period of impacts, especially for coastal areas.

Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches have already been posted from the South Shore of Long Island, NY, to Massachusetts’s Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island. As of Friday afternoon, Tropical Storm Watches now include New York City.

The most recent storm to make landfall in New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. Bob made landfall in Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane.

