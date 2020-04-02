Helping your children cope during the coronavirus crisis

BATON ROUGE- Many children are confused and curious as to why their daily activities are canceled due to a virus.

That's why LSU psychology professor Anna Long says it's important for parents to listen to their children's' concerns.

"A great way to do this is to be attentive as a parent and use the time you have with them as quality time and disconnect from electronics yourself and really tune in to them," Long said.

She says it is also a good idea to be mindful of the information coming into your home. With so much news about the tragedies of the pandemic, it is easy to feel overwhelmed.

"Just being mindful of the amount of exposure that we're giving them to content that's beyond their maturity level and understanding is really important, and we should be minimizing our exposure too."

Long says to remember the way adults react to the crisis can have a significant impact on children. By keeping yourself calm, it will help keep your children keep calm, too.

"Young children are really looking to you for the cues about how threatened or scared or unsafe they should feel, whether or not it's going to be okay and we can cope. So, keeping your stress management in check is very important for them."

You can find more information on how to help your kids cope during the coronavirus crisis on "Dr. Long's Tip Sheet."