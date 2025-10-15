87°
Help needed finding arson suspect in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a vehicle fire.
According to the fire department, on August 30, 2025, the person in the surveillance image stole a silver Honda Accord from a gas station on Florida Boulevard and Marque Ann Drive. The vehicle was later found burned in an undisclosed location.
Investigators believe the suspect frequents the area in which the car was stolen.
If you can help identify him, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or BRPD Fire Investigators at 225-389-2050.
