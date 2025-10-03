Helix Schools in Baton Rouge part of Verizon program to get iPads for students

BATON ROUGE — Helix Schools in Baton Rouge are part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Program in an effort to better teach students in the digital age.

Through the program, 4th-12th-grade students received iPads and digital training.

"Our students really love the iPads, and our teachers love them as well because they're able to get immediate digital feedback in the classroom," Helix Freshman Academy principal Dione Morgan Wright said. "In the Algebra 1 class in particular, they're able to graph directly onto the iPads."

The school said it blocks generative artificial intelligence and sites like YouTube to prevent cheating. They were awarded the grant for the program in 2023, which was their launch year.