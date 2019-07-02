81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Helicopter makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport after engine loses power

4 hours 29 minutes ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 July 02, 2019 4:29 PM July 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A helicopter was forced to make a hard landing at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Tuesday after its engine lost power.

The aircraft was first reported to have encountered complications mid-flight around 4 p.m. Officials at the airport confirm the helicopter landed safely.

Only two people were onboard at the time. No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days