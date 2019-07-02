85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Helicopter makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport after engine loses power

13 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 July 02, 2019 4:29 PM July 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A helicopter was forced to make a hard landing at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Tuesday after its engine lost power.

The aircraft was first reported to have encountered complications mid-flight around 4 p.m. Officials at the airport confirm the helicopter landed safely.

Only two people were onboard at the time. No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days