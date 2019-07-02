85°
Helicopter makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport after engine loses power
BATON ROUGE - A helicopter was forced to make a hard landing at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Tuesday after its engine lost power.
The aircraft was first reported to have encountered complications mid-flight around 4 p.m. Officials at the airport confirm the helicopter landed safely.
Only two people were onboard at the time. No injuries were reported.
