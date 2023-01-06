69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving jackknifed 18-wheeler

3 hours 1 minute 22 seconds ago Friday, January 06 2023 Jan 6, 2023 January 06, 2023 12:51 PM January 06, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after a crash that appeared to involve a tanker truck that veered into oncoming traffic. 

The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA 415. Traffic cameras showed the jackknifed truck blocking both sides of the highway.

Emergency responders landed an AirMed helicopter at the scene, but there is currently no word on injuries. 

The eastbound side of US 190 has since reopened, and one westbound lane was still closed as of around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. 

