Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving jackknifed 18-wheeler

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after a crash that appeared to involve a tanker truck that veered into oncoming traffic.

The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA 415. Traffic cameras showed the jackknifed truck blocking both sides of the highway.

Emergency responders landed an AirMed helicopter at the scene, but there is currently no word on injuries.

The eastbound side of US 190 has since reopened, and one westbound lane was still closed as of around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.