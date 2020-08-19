Helicopter has 'close call' while flying extremely low above Livingston Fairgrounds

Generic image of a helicopter

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Residents in Livingston Parish expressed concern late Tuesday night when they reportedly spotted a helicopter flying so low they were sure it was on its way to crashing.

The calls to emergency personnel came in around 11 p.m., some saying they'd seen the helicopter flying extremely low near the Parish fairgrounds, which are off Florida Boulevard near North Range Road.

Some told first responders they also heard a loud noise and assumed the helicopter had crashed.

The helicopter did not crash, according to representatives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office confirmed that the helicopter landed safely in Hammond with no injuries.

Some believe the loud noise Livingston eyewitnesses heard was due to the helicopter hitting a few trees.

At this time, the identity of the individual manning the helicopter and the organization the aircraft may be affiliated with remain unknown.

At times, helicopters are legally allowed to fly lower than other aircraft as it’s much easier for them to perform emergency landings than it is for other aircrafts. In addition to this, they’re often used by law enforcement and emergency medical service agencies, requiring a bit of leeway from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).