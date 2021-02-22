Helicopter carrying sheriff's deputies rolls over after mishap during takeoff

File photo via Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

A sheriff's office helicopter carrying three deputies ended up on its side while trying to take off Monday.

Officials said the Livingston Sheriff helicopter was taking off from a location in St. Helena Parish when a malfunction caused it to roll over. Two Livingston Parish deputies were on board, as well as a deputy from the St. Helena Sheriff's Office.

The Livingston deputies were assisting with a case in St. Helena Parish at the time, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

No one was seriously hurt.

The cause of the malfunction and the extent of the damage to the aircraft is unclear at this time.