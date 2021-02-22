59°
Latest Weather Blog
Helicopter carrying sheriff's deputies rolls over after mishap during takeoff
A sheriff's office helicopter carrying three deputies ended up on its side while trying to take off Monday.
Officials said the Livingston Sheriff helicopter was taking off from a location in St. Helena Parish when a malfunction caused it to roll over. Two Livingston Parish deputies were on board, as well as a deputy from the St. Helena Sheriff's Office.
The Livingston deputies were assisting with a case in St. Helena Parish at the time, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.
No one was seriously hurt.
The cause of the malfunction and the extent of the damage to the aircraft is unclear at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida