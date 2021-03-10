70°
Helicopter attempting to land in Lafayette Parish goes down on Tuesday evening
LAFAYETTE PARISH - A helicopter crash occurred in the town of Duson on Tuesday (March 9) evening, according to KATC.
The news outlet said the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the 4 p.m. incident, saying the helicopter went down in the 1800 block of Denais Road.
One man was reportedly on board as a gust of wind struck the Robinson R66 helicopter while it was attempting to land. The aircraft subsequently rolled onto its side, according to preliminary information from the FAA.
The man on board was not injured, deputies say. However, the helicopter sustained substantial damage and an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the FAA.
