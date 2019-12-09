'Heisman': New Joe Burrow billboards go up days before award's announcement

BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow is on the cusp of being the first LSU athlete to win one of college football's most prestigious awards in 60 years, and all of Baton Rouge is on notice.

The latest signage from the university features star quarterback Joe Burrow alongside a single word: Heisman. The billboards will be going up at various locations around the Baton Rouge area.

Good Morning Louisiana and Tiger Fans Everywhere pic.twitter.com/Gw9CmkEPW0 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 9, 2019

Burrow is the runaway favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after a record-shattering regular season. Saturday's dominant performance was the final game before the winner's announcement this Saturday.

The 37-10 trouncing of the Georgia Bulldogs featured even more incredible play from Burrow and seemingly locked him in as the frontrunner for the award.

Ballots for the award are due at 4 p.m. Monday with an announcement of the finalists following on ESPN.