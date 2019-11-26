Heisman favorite Joe Burrow takes over latest cover of Sports Illustrated

BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow's prolific passing attack has landed the Tigers in the dead heat of the College Football Playoffs, and now it's also put him on the cover of magazines nationwide.

Sports Illustrated shared a preview of its upcoming cover Tuesday, which features LSU's star quarterback. The Dec. 2 issue profiles Burrow's journey from Ohio to the deep south, with the cover proclaiming "from average Joe to no. 1 pro."

From Average Joe to No. 1 pro | #LSU's Joe Burrow is an @SInow cover boy.



On a kid unwanted in Lincoln, unused in Columbus & embraced on the bayou, producer of a 1-year turnaround few experts can explain.



"It's the greatest story in college football."https://t.co/BqIZtkj8UH pic.twitter.com/YW25os7aYY — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2019

Burrow is the current frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy, which would make him only the second athlete in LSU history to earn the honor. Last week, Burrow also took the record for most passing yards in a single season by a Tiger.

LSU will close out the regular season against Texas A&M Saturday and will face Georgia in the SEC Championship Dec. 7.