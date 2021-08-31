81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Heavy traffic returns to Baton Rouge, I-10 backed up throughout city Tuesday

Tuesday, August 31 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect roadways in the capital area to be crowded once again Tuesday.

Heavy traffic was reported on I-10 throughout much of Baton Rouge around noon Tuesday. Congestion was heaviest in the area of the Mississippi River Bridge. 

West of the bridge, officials also reported major delays on LA 415 at the Lobdell exit and along US 190.

Transportation officials reported Tuesday morning that all eastbound lanes of I-10 were back open throughout the state in wake of Hurricane Ida. However, westbound lanes were still blocked on the interstate between Prairieville and Gramercy as of Tuesday morning. 

