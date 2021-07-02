89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy traffic expected downtown for holiday weekend; drivers asked to plan ahead

58 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, July 02 2021 Jul 2, 2021 July 02, 2021 3:52 PM July 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - People planning to attend Sunday's events in the downtown area should plan for road closures and heavy traffic this holiday weekend.

Because of both Summer Fest at the River Center and WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, River Road will be closed from Florida Street to St. Philip Street from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. The River Center Garages on St. Louis Street are expected to fill up quickly.

Officials suggest drivers traveling north use the North Street and Convention street exits. Drivers moving south are asked to use the Laurel Street and North 9th/Capitol Park exits.

Residents and visitors are asked to plan ahead for increased traffic and limited parking on Sunday evening.

Trending News

Police will be in the area to assist in the flow of traffic.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days