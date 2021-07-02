Heavy traffic expected downtown for holiday weekend; drivers asked to plan ahead

BATON ROUGE - People planning to attend Sunday's events in the downtown area should plan for road closures and heavy traffic this holiday weekend.

Because of both Summer Fest at the River Center and WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, River Road will be closed from Florida Street to St. Philip Street from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. The River Center Garages on St. Louis Street are expected to fill up quickly.

Officials suggest drivers traveling north use the North Street and Convention street exits. Drivers moving south are asked to use the Laurel Street and North 9th/Capitol Park exits.

Residents and visitors are asked to plan ahead for increased traffic and limited parking on Sunday evening.

Police will be in the area to assist in the flow of traffic.