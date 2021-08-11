Latest Weather Blog
Heavy traffic around Gonzales after train stalls, blocks all tracks
UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the train has been cleared from the tracks.
Drivers should still expect some delays in the area.
*****
ASCENSION PARISH - Drivers around Gonzales should expect heavier than normal delays as crews attend to a stalled train.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, all railroad tracks in the Gonzales city limits are blocked because of a train with a faulty switch. The track runs parallel to Airline Highway.
There's no word yet on when the railroad crossings will reopen.
Traffic advisory:
Kansas City Railroad has a train blocking all the railroad crossings inside the city limits of Gonzales at this time due to a faulty switch. Kansas City advised they cannot give a time frame for the repairs. We will update when available.— Ascension Sheriff (@AscensionSherif) November 26, 2018
