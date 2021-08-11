75°
Heavy traffic around Gonzales after train stalls, blocks all tracks

2 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 November 26, 2018 5:37 PM November 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the train has been cleared from the tracks. 

Drivers should still expect some delays in the area.

*****

ASCENSION PARISH - Drivers around Gonzales should expect heavier than normal delays as crews attend to a stalled train.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, all railroad tracks in the Gonzales city limits are blocked because of a train with a faulty switch. The track runs parallel to Airline Highway.

There's no word yet on when the railroad crossings will reopen. 

