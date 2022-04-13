Heavy thunderstorms to move through this evening

The WBRZ Weather Team is tracking rain and thunderstorms that will move through the area into Wednesday night. Once a squall line and cold front pass, much quieter and more comfortable weather is expected.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED through Thursday morning. https://t.co/vv6OwL7kje — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) April 13, 2022

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather into tonight. Thunderstorms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and, though the threat is low, it is possible that an isolated tornado is spawned as well. Once again, heavy rain could lead to isolated street and poor drainage flooding issues. The showers and thunderstorms will continue until a squall line associated with a cold front pushes through between 8pm - midnight. Behind the line, rain will slowly taper and northerly winds will guide temperatures into the upper 50s.

Thursday and Beyond: Rainfall totals through the frontal passage on Thursday morning should generally be in the range of 1-3 inches, but locally higher amounts are possible. Once that cold front moves through early in the morning, clear and dry conditions are anticipated for the rest of the day. At this time, it appears as though the front will stall or even retreat back to the north as a warm front, keeping a few showers and thunderstorms around Friday into the upcoming weekend. Though severe weather is not expected, occasional showers could be something to watch and dodge during outdoor plans. Another pass of showers and storms will come in early Monday before we dry out and cool off for the middle of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— severe storms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Tweets by WBRZweather