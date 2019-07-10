Heavy rainfall a continued concern for Baton Rouge area; Watch updates Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – A multi-day deluge could bring up to five inches of rain to the Baton Rouge area by next Monday evening as a tropical storm system teeters toward various potential landfalls along the Gulf Coast in the next few days.

The system – known meteorologically as of late Tuesday as Invest 92L – has a 90% chance of turning into a tropical depression or named Tropical Storm Barry in the next few days - possibly Wednesday or Thursday. The so-called “hurricane hunters” will fly into the storm system Wednesday.

The governor is expected to meet with state emergency leaders and address citizens’ heightened concerns over heavy rainfall Wednesday, too. Watch for ongoing live coverage on WBRZ and WBRZ+ Wednesday morning. Breaking news is streamed HERE.

A more precise forecast is expected to develop later Wednesday – until then, forecasts have called for varying amounts of rain with some models showing double-digit rainfall in southern or southeastern Louisiana.

Sandbags were made available in Livingston and East Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon and the EBR parish government warned it would preventively close flood-prone streets once heavy rain arrived, possibly Friday.

WBRZ forecasters said the ever-changing forecast models is an important reason to stay vigilant and monitor the latest weather reports – daily from five a.m. to nine; Noon-1, 4, 5, 6-7 p.m. and 10 p.m. - 11 p.m. weekdays. Additional updates will be produced at varying times as new forecast models are released on WBRZ+ and Facebook Live.

Watch an update from late Tuesday evening:

