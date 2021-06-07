Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in Ascension Parish

GALVEZ - Downpours Sunday afternoon triggered flash flooding in the Galvez area of Ascension Parish, pushing water into one home in the 1600 block of Beech Street.

"I was in Mississippi and came and got a flooded house," Homeowner Timothy Callender said.

About of inch of water seeped inside of the back rooms of Callender's home, which he says has happened several times over the past two years.

"All I can say is, again. It's happened to us three or four times."

Callender's home is the only one on his block that took on water, but it came close to coming into the homes of several of his neighbors.

"It started rising really fast. We were like an island, we came like centimeters from coming into the house," Christy Bourque says.

Bourque says the water came up so fast they didn't have time to sand bag. They were sure that water was going to come inside their house, so they began to take stuff off of the floor.

"I went into what I call flood mode, where I would pick up everything

in the house," Bourque said.

The homeowners didn't experience any flooding in 2016. They say it all

started about two years ago when a subdivision was built right

behind their homes.

The homes in the new development were built a couple of feet higher

than the homes on Beech Street.

"We tried to fight them from putting up the subdivision but it didn't

do any good," Bourque said.

The homeowners say the parish president is well aware of their

problem and they plan to contact him first thing Monday morning.