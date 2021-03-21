Heavy rain potential beginning Tuesday

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, a few clouds will begin to move back in, with lows in the upper 40s. Monday, our weather remains quiet, with an increase in cloud cover through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A slight chance of a shower is possible west of Baton Rouge Monday night.





Looking Ahead:

A series of disturbances will roll through the region this week, as a boundary stalls just to our west. This will allow for several rounds of rainfall Tuesday through Thursday, some of which may be heavy at times. 3-6 inches of rain will be likely across metro Baton Rouge with isolated higher amounts possible, especially where any heavier storms set up. This could lead to localized street and flash flooding issues - which is why most of southeast Louisiana is under a 'marginal' threat for excessive rainfall on Tuesday. This will likely be extended into Wednesday as well. Flash Flood watches may be issued by tomorrow.



As for timing, it will not rain continuously through out this event. Most of the rain on Tuesday will occur during the morning and early afternoon hours. Wednesday will likely end up the rainiest day out of the forecast period.

Wednesday night, into Thursday, a low pressure center will swing across the northern half of the state. With this kind of set up, we'll have to monitor the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Some - not all, of the parameters will be in place, but those details will need to be ironed out as we get closer in time.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

