Heavy rain in Ascension Parish leaves houses in jeopardy

ASCENSION PARISH - Heavy rainfall has left some homes flooded and many others in jeopardy after this week's severe weather.

Blaine Petit's home now sits as an island along Ridge Road. Heavy rain left nearly 10 acres of his farm submerged in water.

"I'm at six inches before I see water in my home," Petit said.

Petit says his neighbors are also on edge as the water inches closer to their homes. Their yards quickly turned into rivers, and some are even getting around by boat.

Fears rise as they're reminded of the flood in 2016.

"Everyone is anxious. You're starting to see depression set in. Folks are having traumatic stress that's brought about from 2016. They've all gone through this in 2016," Petit said.

He says water has been rising near their homes since April. This week's rain only made it worse.

"This water doesn't leave. It stays. Whatever the level may be here today. It will stay that way for weeks," Petit said.

However, he believes the flooding issues they're facing today are part of a much bigger problem.

"What has happened is we've reduced absorption in a lot of areas, and we've increased velocity of stormwater runoff in a lot of areas to where we can't handle the amount of hydraulic load that comes through now," Petit said. "So now, we deal with a lot of backwater flooding in areas that used to never do that."

There are flood streets and homes all over Ascension Parish, and many people are at a loss about what to do next.

The parish is planning to install six pumps this weekend to bring water levels down in the Spanish Lake Basin.

Residents hope they will then begin to see improvement.