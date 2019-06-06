82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy rain, flooding affects people in multiple parishes

8 hours 14 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 June 06, 2019 2:38 PM June 06, 2019 in Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist, Dr. Josh Eachus

Radar estimates that in excess of 3” of rain has fallen in many areas from morning storms. The heavy line began pushing through the area prior to 5 a.m. and continued to intensify with the most significant rain rates coming into the Baton Rouge area just before wrapping up between 8-9 a.m.

The National Weather Service posted FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS for the area to which our weather team alerted you. 

Many commonly flooded areas held water and several known travel trouble spots had to be closed.

Fortunately, the area will have a chance to dry out this afternoon. The line will continue to push east and a lengthy lull in precipitation is expected with only isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping later Thursday. One more round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is possible Friday prior to a transition back into your more typical summer pattern with morning sun and heat followed by pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon on Saturday. Sunday and Monday look to stay mainly dry around the area. For your complete 7-Day forecast, watch News 2, WBRZ+ and visit WBRZ.com/weather. You can also get running updates by following WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days