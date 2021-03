Heavy rain brings street flooding to parts of Baton Rouge Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area were hit with street flooding amid heavy rainfall late Tuesday morning.

As of around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the following major roadways were impacted by high water.

-Acadian Thruway at I-10 underpass

-I-110 at Governor's Mansion curve

The entire WBRZ will be in a flash flood watch through Thursday. Keep up with the latest weather developments here.