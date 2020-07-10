Heavy police presence on Longfellow Drive near Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - Multiple police units were seen on Longfellow Drive and Evangeline Street late Thursday night.

WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police regarding the incident and has yet to confirm details of the event.

While sources say a shooting suspect may be in custody, this has yet to be confirmed by officials.

This article will be updated as authorities provide more information related to the incident.