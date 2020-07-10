79°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy police presence on Harco Drive
BATON ROUGE - A heavy police presence at an apartment community on Harco Drive drew spectators early Friday morning, but authorities have yet to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.
WBRZ was on the scene around 12:45 a.m. where officials with Baton Rouge Police were seen, appearing to conduct an investigation.
At this time, details related to the event have not been confirmed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OLOL seeing 'severe shortage' in recovered COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations
-
WBR Parish Council votes to keep Confederate Henry Watkins Allen statue in...
-
BR Police Chief Murphy Paul on violence: 'Change is going to happen...
-
New EBR sites falling short of testing goal; 2,400 tested in 2...
-
Mayor's mask mandate leads to surge in demand for PPE in capitol...