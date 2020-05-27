Heavy police presence on Alvin Dark, Tuesday night

Residents near Alvin Dark reported hearing gunshots on Tuesday (May 26) night, around 7 p.m. and a heavy police presence was seen in the area around that time. Photo: Brandon Tucker

BATON ROUGE - Residents near Alvin Dark's Tiger Plaza Apartments reported hearing gunshots on Tuesday night, around 7 p.m. and a heavy police presence was seen in the area around that time.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department said a suspect fired shots at the ground during the incident.

At this time, no additional details related to the event have been provided.

Should a police investigation into the incident yield further information, this article will be updated.