Heavy police presence off Winbourne Avenue Thursday morning

Thursday, August 05 2021
BATON ROUGE- A Thursday morning incident in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood drew a heavy police presence around 11:30 a.m.

Several units from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were spotted within the 3200 block of Canonicus Street, which is off Winbourne Avenue.

Officials say the incident that drew police to the scene left one person wounded. Though the extent of their injuries is unknown, officials were able to confirm that the person was taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing situation, and WBRZ will continue to reach out to authorities for more information.

