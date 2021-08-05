87°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy police presence off Winbourne Avenue Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE- A Thursday morning incident in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood drew a heavy police presence around 11:30 a.m.
Several units from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were spotted within the 3200 block of Canonicus Street, which is off Winbourne Avenue.
Officials say the incident that drew police to the scene left one person wounded. Though the extent of their injuries is unknown, officials were able to confirm that the person was taken to an area hospital.
Trending News
This is a developing situation, and WBRZ will continue to reach out to authorities for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort