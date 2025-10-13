83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Heavy police presence near LSU's campus; officials say it is 'separate from LSU'

Monday, October 13 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ is looking into a tip of a heavy police presence near the LSU campus on Monday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, this was a "preplanned operation relative to a criminal investigation that is separate from LSU."  

We're working to find out more information.

