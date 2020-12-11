Heavy police presence near Highland Road's AM Food Mart on Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Dec. 10) night, residents near Highland Road's AM Food Mart, which is just north of West Johnson Street, saw a heavy police presence.

Sources tell WBRZ representatives of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were in the area due to their pursuit of a suspect tied to a shooting incident near the Highland Road store.

Officials with BRPD have yet to confirm this information.

WBRZ is working to determine whether or not anyone was shot during the alleged incident.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.