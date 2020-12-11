61°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy police presence near Highland Road's AM Food Mart on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Dec. 10) night, residents near Highland Road's AM Food Mart, which is just north of West Johnson Street, saw a heavy police presence.
Sources tell WBRZ representatives of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were in the area due to their pursuit of a suspect tied to a shooting incident near the Highland Road store.
Officials with BRPD have yet to confirm this information.
WBRZ is working to determine whether or not anyone was shot during the alleged incident.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LA hospitals to receive shipments of vaccine from Pfizer, store them in...
-
Governor Edwards: Vaccine near, but dont let guard down
-
Thieves take advantage of spike in online orders amid pandemic
-
Son of former State Police chief of staff arrested amid excessive force...
-
Property tax deadline quickly approaching
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday