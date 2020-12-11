61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy police presence near Highland Road's AM Food Mart on Thursday night

19 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, December 11 2020 Dec 11, 2020 December 11, 2020 9:06 AM December 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Dec. 10) night, residents near Highland Road's AM Food Mart, which is just north of West Johnson Street, saw a heavy police presence.

Sources tell WBRZ representatives of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were in the area due to their pursuit of a suspect tied to a shooting incident near the Highland Road store.

Officials with BRPD have yet to confirm this information.

WBRZ is working to determine whether or not anyone was shot during the alleged incident.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days