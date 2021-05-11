72°
Heavy police presence in Baker Monday night
BAKER - Eyewitnesses say a heavy police presence was seen in Baker on Monday night.
Witnesses tell WBRZ multiple law enforcement representatives were seen on Van Buren Street near Epperson Street and Myrtle Street around 7 p.m., Monday.
WBRZ is reaching out to authorities for details related to the possible incident.
